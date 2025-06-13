East Bengal FC confirms departure of Messi, Yuste and Celis

KOLKATA: Indian Super League club East Bengal FC on Thursday announced that three foreign players, Hector Yuste, Richard Celis, and Raphael Messi Bouli will be leaving the club ahead of the next season.

“The club would like to thank Hector Yuste, Richard Celis and Raphael Messi Bouli for their services. We wish them the best in their future endeavours,” the club said in a statement.

Messi Bouli joined the Red and Gold Brigade from Chinese League One club Shijiazhuang Gongfu on a free transfer in January and made eight appearances for the club, scoring three goals and assisting one in that period.

On the other hand, Venezuela forward Celis, who was also bought in the January window played nine games and failed to record a goal or assist.

Meanwhile, Yuste, who joined from arch rival Mohun Bagan Super ahead of last season, played 25 matches across all competitions and recorded two assists. Agencies

