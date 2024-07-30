East Bengal post comfortable win against Indian Air Force Football Team in Durand Cup

Kolkata: East Bengal started their campaign in the 133rd Durand Cup, with a comfortable 3-1 victory over the Indian Air Force Football Team (IAFFT) in a Group A encounter played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) in Kolkata on Monday.

The Airmen took the lead against the run of play in the 19th minute through Somananda Singh, but goals from David Lalhlansanga, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Saul Crespo, gave a comfortable victory to the last year’s runners up, as they went on top of the group standings over their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Also Read: Kokrajhar is ready to host Durand Cup; John Abraham likely to watch NEUFC match

Also Watch: