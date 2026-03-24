East Bengal script record derby win over Mohammedan Sporting

Kolkata: Anwar Ali and Youssef Ezzejjari scored a brace of goals each as East Bengal FC delivered a historic performance in the Kolkata derby, defeating Mohammedan Sporting Club 7-0 in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Monday.

This emphatic win marks the largest victory margin in history between the two sides and is also the joint highest margin in ISL history, equalling FC Goa’s 7-0 win over Mumbai City FC in 2015.

ISL 2025-26 season resumes on April 3, 2026, following the international break, with Mehrajuddin Wadoo’s side travelling to New Delhi to face Punjab FC, who are currently seventh on the table with eight points and a game in hand. IANS

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