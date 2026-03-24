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Struggling Sevilla parts ways with coach Matias Almeyda

Sevilla announced the sacking of its coach, Matias Almeyda, as the seven-time Europa League champion finds itself floundering in 15th place in La Liga.
Struggling Sevilla parts ways with coach Matias Almeyda
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NEW DELHI: Sevilla announced on Monday the sacking of its coach, Matias Almeyda, as the seven-time Europa League champion finds itself floundering in 15th place in La Liga.

The Andalusian club, which is three points above the relegation zone, issued a brief statement thanking the 52-year-old former Argentina international, who had only arrived in Seville last July.

“Matias Almeyda has been relieved of his duties as Sevilla FC first team head coach,” the statement read. Agencies

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