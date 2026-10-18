Ebnoutalib's late strike ends Frankfurt's home win drought in Bundesliga

BERLIN: Younes Ebnoutalib struck in the 77th minute as Eintracht Frankfurt edged Cologne 1-0 to claim its first Bundesliga home victory since March.

Frankfurt coach Adi Hutter made three changes following last week's 6-0 defeat at RB Leipzig, fielding Ebnoutalib, Mario Gotze and Fares Chaibi to the starting lineup.

Cologne nearly stunned Frankfurt inside the opening minute. Marius Bulter raced onto Borna Sosa's pass and found himself through on goal, only for goalkeeper Noah Atubolu, making his 100th Bundesliga appearance, to produce a sharp save.

Atubolu denied Bulter again following a free kick in the 32nd minute before Sebastian Sebulonsen sent a volley narrowly over.

Frankfurt took control after the restart, forcing Cologne deeper into its own half and creating a succession of chances.

The breakthrough came with 13 minutes remaining. After winning possession high up the pitch, Ebnoutalib combined with substitute Noel Aseko, whose pass set up the striker to finish low into the near corner.

The victory lifted Frankfurt to eighth place with eight points from six matches. Cologne dropped to 11th with seven points and remains without an away victory for 16 consecutive league matches.

Frankfurt next travel to Borussia Dortmund, while Cologne host Schalke 04. Agencies

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