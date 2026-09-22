Schick strikes again as Leverkusen sink Leipzig 2-0 in Bundesliga clash

MUNICH: Patrik Schick continued his red-hot form in the Bundesliga this season with the opening goal as Bayer Leverkusen beat RB Leipzig 2-0 on Sunday night, while promoted Schalke and Elversberg played out a 0-0 draw.

Schick scored for the fourth successive Bundesliga game as he slid in to convert Miguel Gutierrez’s cross from the left, a delivery he later described as “perfect”.

Leipzig had a goal disallowed before that as Christopher Nkunku netted but it was ruled out for an offside. Gutierrez made it 2-0 from outside the box on 57 minutes to seal all three points for Leverkusen.

Schalke have five points from its first four games and sits in 11th place, while Elversberg, in its maiden top-flight season, has seven points from the same number of games and is up to seventh. Agencies

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