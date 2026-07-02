Ecuador Files Formal Complaint to FIFA Over Mexican Fans’ Late-Night Hotel Harassment

Mexico City: Ecuador Football Federation (FEF) has reached out to the governing body, FIFA, to voice its concerns over the treatment they received from Mexcian fans ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 game against Mexico on Wednesday.

As the players were trying to rest ahead of the knockout match, many Mexican fans gathered around Ecuador’s team hotel and started playing loud music, chanting Mexican team slogans, and even launching fireworks from the top of the building.

This didn’t go well with the FEF, who lodged an official complaint with the organisers, urging the competent authorities to pay closer attention to such events

“Regarding certain off-field actions that took place in the lead-up to the Round of 32 match, the Ecuadorian Football Federation informs that it has sent a formal complaint to the organisation, as this behaviour is far removed from the principles of fair play, equity, and unity that a World Cup should represent,” the federation said in an official statement. (IANS)

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