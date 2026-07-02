IShowSpeed Hails FIFA World Cup 2026 as 'Amazing', Says Football Is Booming in America

Popular streamer IShowSpeed has shared his excitement about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the tournament has brought people from different countries and cultures together in a special way.

The internet star, who has become one of football’s biggest content creators in recent years, also spoke about the growing popularity of football in the United States.

In a video shared on FIFA’s official X account, Speed said the World Cup has created an atmosphere unlike anything he has seen before. Calling the experience “amazing”, he spoke about how people from across the world have come together because of the tournament.

“People from all over the world, people from all over the country, coming together, doing cultures here at the World Cup, at this event. It’s been amazing. Nothing has never happened like this in my existence in America.”

Speed also said that the timing of the World Cup is perfect, especially with social media helping football reach more people in the United States. He said he is excited to be part of the journey as the sport continues to grow across the host nations.

“We have social media now, and football is continuing to grow in America as well. So it’s happened as such at a perfect time for the World Cup to be in America. And I’m excited to be a part of that. And I’m excited to be a part of that with people. Football is here in America, in Canada and in Mexico. So it brings everybody together and have fun.” (ANI)

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