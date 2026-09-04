Edin Dzeko announces retirement from international football

New Delhi: Bosnia and Herzegovina legend and former Manchester City star Edin Dzeko has announced his retirement from international football. The Bosnian great will play his last match in national colours on October 2, when the European side will clash with Sweden in the Nations League.

In an emotional statement released on Instagram, Dzeko said that playing for the national team has been the most precious gift football has given him. The 40-year-old also reflected on his unforgettable moments in his 20-year journey.

“Sometimes I found myself thinking about when this moment would come... But I had never imagined how emotional I would feel while writing these words. On October 2, I will play my next and final match for our national team against Sweden,” Dzeko wrote in a post. IANS

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