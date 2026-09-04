Zimbabwe Keep Tri-Series Final Hopes Alive with Five-Wicket Win Over Namibia

NEW DELHI: Zimbabwe beat hosts Namibia by five wickets on Thursday to keep alive hopes of reaching the weekend final of the Twenty20 tri-series also involving South Africa.

Innocent Kaia scored a T20 career-best 72 off 42 balls to help chase down the target with 11 balls to spare at the Namibia Cricket Ground.

Namibia was put into bat and captain Gerhard Erasmus hit an unbeaten 88 off 48 balls as they scored 156-6 in its 20 overs but Zimbabwe had little trouble chasing down the total as Kaia led the way with support from captain Sikandar Raza, who scored 29, as it amassed 159 for five.

Zimbabwe won both its games against Namibia but lost twice to South Africa, which is playing Namibia in the last round-robin match on Friday. Agencies

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