Egypt coach Hossam Hassan handed long-term extension after historic World Cup run

NEW DELHI: The Egyptian Football Association said on Wednesday it had approved a contract extension for national team coach Hossam Hassan after Egypt’s successful campaign at FIFA World Cup 2026.

“EFA President Hany Abo Rida announced that the association’s board had approved the renewal of contracts for Egypt national team head coach Hossam Hassan and team director Ibrahim Hassan,” the EFA said in a statement.

The 59-year-old was appointed in February 2024 and led Egypt to the semifinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. He said earlier that he had been working with the national team without a contract since February 2026.

Egypt claimed its first World Cup victory under Hassan with a 3-1 win over New Zealand in Group G.

It beat Australia on penalties in the Round of 32, in its first knockout match of the tournament, before losing 3-2 to defending champion Argentina in its bid for a place in the quarterfinals.

Local media reported that the new contract will run until 2030. Agencies

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