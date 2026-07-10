Rafael Marquez replaces Javier Aguirre as Mexico head coach

Mexico City: Rafael Marquez has been appointed Mexico head coach on a deal running until 2030, the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) said on Thursday.

The 47-year-old replaces Javier Aguirre, who stepped down after Mexico’s 3-2 defeat by England in the World Cup round of 16 on Sunday.

“The appointment of Rafael Marquez is part of an orderly transition envisaged within the FMF’s institutional vision to continue the work carried out during the last World Cup cycle, strengthen the sporting development of the Mexico national team and prepare for its upcoming international commitments,” read an FMF statement.

Marquez, a former defender who won 148 caps for Mexico, had been a member of Aguirre’s coaching staff since July 2024. IANS

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