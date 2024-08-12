Egypt eye historic Olympic bid for 2036, 2040: ANOCA head Mustapha Berraf

Paris: In a move to bring the Olympic Games to African soil for the first time, Egypt announced its intention to bid for the 2036 and 2040 Summer Olympics. The announcement was made by Mustapha Berraf, head of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), on the final day of the Paris 2024 Games.

"Egypt will bid for 2036 and 2040, Africa has the chance of organizing the Games. It will most likely organise the Games in 2040," Berraf stated during a press conference, expressing confidence that Africa's time to host the Olympics is approaching.

Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world, has been steadily improving its infrastructure and sports facilities, positioning itself as a strong contender for the prestigious event. The country has invested billions of dollars in building modern facilities, stadiums, and sports complexes as part of its broader plan to modernize the nation.

Also Read: Paris Olympic 2024: Emmanuel Wanyonyi extends Kenya’s 800 metres domination

Also Watch: