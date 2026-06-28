Egypt on edge as Salah suffers knee scare ahead of historic World Cup clash with Australia

New York: Egypt have been handed an injury scare ahead of their historic FIFA World Cup last 32 clash against Australia after star forward Mohamed Salah suffered a knee problem during his side's final group-stage match.

The former Liverpool striker was forced off in the 57th minute of Egypt's 1-1 draw against Iran in Seattle after experiencing discomfort in his left knee. Salah was replaced by Mostafa Zico, raising concerns among Egyptian fans just days before the country's biggest World Cup match in history.

Speaking after the game, Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan sought to ease fears over the condition of his captain. The coach revealed that Salah had spoken positively about the injury and believed it was not a serious setback.

"I have spoken to Salah, and he told me that he is going to recover and that it is not a serious injury," Hassan told reporters after the match.

The coach added that there was still enough time before Egypt's knockout fixture to help Salah regain full fitness. He expressed confidence in the medical staff and remained optimistic that the 34-year-old would be available against Australia next Friday.

"We still have time to work with the medical team, and I think he will be back. When I spoke to him, he assured me he would recover," Hassan said.

Egypt reached the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in the nation's history after finishing their group-stage campaign, marking a landmark achievement for African football. The team will now look to continue its dream run when it faces Australia in the round of 32. IANS

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