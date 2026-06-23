Mohamed Salah Inspires Historic Comeback as Egypt Clinch First World Cup Win in 92 Years

Vancouver: Mohamed Salah struck the decisive goal as Egypt came from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1 and claim their first FIFA World Cup victory since making their debut 92 years and 25 days ago.

Salah not only scored the winning goal against New Zealand but also became the first Egyptian to score in two editions of the global showpiece. Moreover, he became the oldest player to score for Egypt at 34 years and 6 days, surpassing Magdy Abdelghany, who was 30 years and 320 days old when he netted against the Netherlands in 1990.

With Iran and Belgium drawing earlier in the day, Egypt now head into the last group stage match with a two- point lead in Group G.

New Zealand started aggressively at BC Place Vancouver, and after Sarpreet Singh and Elijah Just having already threatened, Finn Surman gave the All Whites a deserved lead with a bullet of a header from a corner in the 15th minute.

This was the first time Egypt had ever gone in behind at half-time in a FIFA World Cup fixture.

Salah and Emam Ashour both went close before half time as Egypt went in search of an equaliser, and Salah was denied again by Max Crocombe in the first minute of the second period.

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir prevented New Zealand from doubling their lead shortly afterwards with a terrific save from Callum McCowatt’s flicked header, and Zico then pulled Hossam Hassan’s side back into the game with a free header in the 58th minute.

Nine minutes later Salah struck the decisive blow, guiding a crisp low finish into the net after a fine team move to spark wild celebrations for his side, and Trezeguet added the gloss with Egypt’s third with eight minutes remaining. IANS

Also Read: Pritam Kendre Fires India to Fifth Gold at ISSF Junior World Championship in Suhl