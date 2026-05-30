Egypt Seal 1-0 Win Over Russia in Pre-World Cup Friendly

NEW DELHI: Egypt began its World Cup preparations with a 1-0 home win over Russia on Thursday night, but talisman Mohamed Salah was rested for the friendly clash in Cairo.

Mostafa Ziko’s 65th-minute header proved the difference for Egypt, which had Omar Marmoush in the starting line-up, plus marked the return of Ligue 1 centre back Mohamed Abdelmoneim after a long-term injury and made 10 changes during the match.

Salah, who joined up with his teammates on Wednesday after a tearful end to his Liverpool career at the weekend, was always likely to miss the clash.

Egypt has a friendly against Brazil in Cleveland on June 6 before it begins its World Cup Group G campaign against Belgium in Seattle on June 15. Agencies

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