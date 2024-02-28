Elena Norman quits as Hockey India CEO after 13 years

New Delhi: Long-serving CEO of Hockey India, Elena Norman on Tuesday resigned from her post after holding the position for nearly 13 years. During her regime in the top job, the Indian Men and Women’s Hockey teams soared to great heights, achieving career-best world rankings as well as a historic feat in the Tokyo Olympic Games where the Indian Men clinched a bronze medal ending a 41-year long medal drought while the women finished at an unprecedented fourth position.

Under her leadership, the Federation hosted two consecutive editions of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2018 and 2023, two FIH Junior Men’s World Cup in 2016 and 2021 and also successfully hosted five editions of the Hockey India League, a franchise-based league that catapulted the performance of Indian Men’s Hockey Team with youngsters getting to rub shoulders with some of the most elite global hockey stars. IANS

