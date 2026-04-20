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Elena Rybakina Dominates Karolina Muchova to Win Stuttgart Open 2026 Title on Indoor Clay

Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina picked up her second title of the year as she outclassed Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-1 to win the WTA Stuttgart indoor clay-court tournament on Sunday.
Elena Rybakina
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Stuttgart: Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina picked up her second title of the year as she outclassed Karolina Muchova 7-5, 6-1 to win the WTA Stuttgart indoor clay-court tournament on Sunday.

Top seed Rybakina, 26, snatched a tight opening set with two breaks against her seventh-seeded Czech opponent after 53 minutes on court in Germany.

The Kazakh never looked back in the second set rushing to a 5-0 lead as Muchova struggled with her serve, sealing victory and the 13th title of her career after 1hr 18 min.

Rybakina, who finished runner-up at Indian Wells last month, regained the title she won two years ago and drives off with a second Porsche sports car — the coveted prize awarded to the champion in Stuttgart. Agencies

Also Read: Stuttgart Open: Elena Rybakina to meet Mirra Muchova in title clash

Elena Rybakina
WTA Stuttgart

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