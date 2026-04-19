Stuttgart Open: Elena Rybakina to meet Mirra Muchova in title clash

Stuttgart: Elena Ryabkina has extended her rankings lead over Coco Gauff as the world No 2 after defeating Mirra Andreeva to reach the Stuttgart Open final.

The Kazakh reeled off eight of the final nine games against the world No 9 to claim a 7-5, 6-1 victory. It is Rybakina’s first victory against the Russian since 2023 after losing both of their 2025 encounters – in Dubai and Indian Wells.

She will next face Karolina Muchova, who battled past Elina Svitolina 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 to snap a three-match losing streak against the Ukrainian.

The world number 12 will play the first ever WTA 500-level final of her career.

Muchova, the 2023 Roland Garros runner-up, got the edge over Svitolina to claim the opening set as she converted two from two on break points against the Ukrainian.

The seventh seed’s serve deserted her somewhat in the next frame as Svitolina hit back by breaking Muchova three times to claim the second set, which nonetheless lasted over 50 minutes.

The crucial moment in the decider came in the ninth game as Muchova pounced on Svitolina’s service game to get her nose in front 5-4.

That sole break was enough as Muchova then served out the match to love, sealing the deal with an ace out wide. Agencies

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