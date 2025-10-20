Elena Rybakina wins Ningbo title to close in on WTA Finals

NEW DELHI: Elena Rybakina rallied from a set down to beat Russian fourth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 3-6, 6-0, 6-2, and win the Ningbo Open title on Sunday, as her late surge to reach next month’s WTA Finals gained momentum.

A 10th career title for Rybakina means the Kazakh only has to reach the semifinals of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo this week to seal the last qualifying spot for the season finale at the expense of Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva.

Others who have qualified for the WTA Finals, to be held in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh from November 1-8, are Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys, and Jasmine Paolini.

“I’d like to congratulate Ekaterina for a great week and great season,” said Rybakina.

“It hasn’t been an easy year for all of us, a difficult schedule... thank you so much to my team for always pushing me to be better.

“The end of the season isn’t easy, but without you, I wouldn’t be here. Hopefully, we can push a little more this week (in Tokyo).” Agencies

