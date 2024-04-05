Eliud Kipchoge retained in Kenya’s slimmed down Olympics squad

NEW DELHI: Kenya’s double Olympic gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge and defending women’s champion Peres Jepchirchir were included Thursday in a star-studded marathon team to Paris 2024 Olympics, athletics officials said. The east African track and field powerhouse halved a provisional stacked squad of 20 athletes it named in December. Only six of the 10 distance runners will make the final list for both the men and women’s team. Kipchoge, 39, was named alongside two-time Boston Marathon champion Benson Kipruto, Timothy Kiplagat and Vincent Kipkemboi Ngetich. The 2023 Berlin marathon runner-up and newcomer Alexander Mutiso also made the cut. Agencies

