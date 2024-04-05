Rafael Nadal withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters

MADRID: Rafael Nadal has pulled out of Monte Carlo Masters, the 22-time Major winner announced via a social media post on Thursday. The ATP Masters 1000 event, the first one on clay this season, is scheduled to be held from April 7 to 14.

Hi all, these are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise. Unfortunately I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won't allow me. pic.twitter.com/BEi0UUe1au

“These are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise. Unfortunately I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won’t allow me,” said the 37-year-old Spaniard, who has won the tournament a record 11 times.

“And even if I am working hard and making the maximum effort every day with all the will to play and compete again at tournaments that have been very important for me, the truth is that I can’t play today. You have no idea how hard this is for me to not be able to play these events.”

“The only thing I can do is to accept the situation and try to look at the immediate future keeping the excitement and will to play in order to give me a chance for things to get better.”

Nadal sustained a hip injury at last year’s Australian Open which forced him to sit out for the rest of the season.

He returned at Brisbane International this year where he lost to Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals. He has not played any Tour-level match since then. He did, however, face Carlos Alcaraz in an exhibition match in Las Vegas last month.

Former World No. 1 Nadal has slipped to 649 in the latest ATP Rankings. Agencies

