Ezeiza: Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez will feature in Argentina’s friendly against Costa Rica after recovering from a jaw fracture, head coach Lionel Scaloni said.

Martinez was injured midway through the second half of Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium last month. He was taken to the hospital for further assessment, which confirmed a fractured jaw that required surgery.

The Chelsea goalkeeper then underwent successful surgery on a fractured jaw.

Less than three weeks after suffering a fractured jaw, Martinez returned to Chelsea training earlier this month. The 34-year-old did not feature in Argentina’s 2-1 loss to Uruguay on Friday.

“Emiliano is going to start as goalkeeper, he will be there. Perhaps he was also in condition for the previous match, but it was a risk, and since we trust Jero (Geronimo Rulli), Juan (Musso) and Santi (Santiago Beltran). We chose to protect him and three extra days was prudent to do so. So, yes, he will play (against Costa Rica).

The match against the Costa Rican national team will be the final of this international window, giving the coaching staff another opportunity to continue working with the squad and explore options for upcoming challenges. IANS

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