Dhaka: The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup Cricket for the Blind 2026 lived up to its billing, producing a nail-biting finish as the Men in Green secured a dramatic one-wicket victory off the final ball of the 20th over at Bashundhara Sports City, Dhaka.

In a match that swung between the two sides, Pakistan chased down India's challenging total of 179/6, finishing at 180/9 in 20 overs. With nine wickets down and the contest going to the final delivery, Pakistan held their nerve to register one of the tournament's most thrilling victories. IANS

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