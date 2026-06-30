Emma Raducanu Ruled Out of Wimbledon as Leg Injury Turns Into Stress Fracture

New Delhi: The British No. 1 Emma Raducanu has been forced to withdraw from Wimbledon due to a stress fracture in her lower leg. Raducanu, who had been managing a lower leg issue, announced her withdrawal 12 hours before her first-round match against Croatian Antonia Ruzic.

She had been dealing with what she described as a “niggle” in her lower leg since reaching the final at the Queen’s Championships earlier this month — her second final on the WTA Tour this year. In a statement posted to social media confirming her withdrawal, the 23-year-old said she has been advised to stop pushing through after the niggle developed into a stress fracture.

“I can’t believe I’m saying this, but sadly I’ve had to withdraw from this year’s Wimbledon. I’ve done everything possible to try to get to the start line, but after a final scan tonight, the niggle I’ve been managing has developed into a stress fracture and I’ve been medically advised to stop pushing through. Playing at Wimbledon, in front of a home crowd, means everything to me, so this is really difficult to process,” she posted on her Instagram story section. IANS

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