Gary Wilson Becomes First Irish-Born Ireland Men’s Head Coach in Over 30 Years

Belfast: Former skipper Gary Wilson was on Monday appointed as the new head coach of the Ireland men’s cricket team, as he becomes the first Irish-born coach to take charge of the national side in over three decades.

Wilson, 40, represented Ireland 292 times across a distinguished 15-year international career before retiring in 2020 and succeeding Heinrich Malan in the head coach role. Previously, Malan stepped down just a day after Ireland secured a historic 2-0 T20I series triumph over India to facilitate a smooth transition for the upcoming 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup qualification cycle. IANS

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