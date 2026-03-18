Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Miami Open Amid Ongoing Recovery

NEW DELHI: Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Miami Open as she continues her recovery from illness, the WTA said. British No. 1 Raducanu, who enjoyed a run to the quarter-finals in Florida last year, had been given a bye into the second round. The 23-year-old has struggled with form and fitness issues since her only Grand Slam triumph as a teenager at New York in 2021 and has worked with a ?string of different coaches with little success. Agencies

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