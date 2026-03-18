Harshit Rana set to miss most of IPL 2026 due to knee injury

NEW DELHI: Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Harshit Rana is likely to miss a significant part of the upcoming Indian Premier League as he continues to recover from a knee surgery he underwent last month. According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the BCCI is yet to fix a timeline for his return.

Rana, who sustained a ligament strain in his right knee during India’s T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa, is currently undergoing rehabilitation, with “no firm date of return earmarked by the BCCI medical team yet”.

The pacer had pulled up after delivering just one over in that game and was subsequently ruled out of the T20 World Cup following surgery. He was replaced by Mohammed Siraj, who played one match (against the USA) during India’s title-winning campaign. Agencies

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