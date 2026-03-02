Emmanouil Karalis rises to second behind Armand Duplantis on pole vault list

NEW DELHI: Emmanouil Karalis became the second-best pole vaulter in history as he cleared 6.17 metres at the Greek indoor championships on Saturday, still far below the 6.30m world record of Armand Duplantis. Duplantis has vaulted 6.17m or better 14 times.

The Greek athlete took bronze in the Paris Olympics and silver in the 2025 indoor and outdoor world championships - all of which Duplantis won.

Karalis had a previous best of 6.08m. Agencies

