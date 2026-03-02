Luxmi Group Inter-Garden Football Tournament: Addabarie Tea Estate clinches title

GUWAHATI: The Luxmi Group Inter-Garden Football Tournament concluded on March 1 at the Sepon Football Ground, with a final that unfolded as a contest of resilience, momentum shifts and composure under pressure. Addabarie Tea Estate emerged champions after defeating Kenduguri Tea Estate 5-4 in a penalty shoot-out, following a 3-3 draw at the end of regulation time. Kenduguri mounted a determined comeback in the second half, overturning a 3-1 deficit from the first half to force the match into a tie-breaker.

The shoot-out proved decisive, with Addabarie holding their nerve. Ajaj Nahak of Addabarie scored twice in the penalties, including the winning strike that sealed the title, drawing sustained applause from the stands.

The closing ceremony was attended by Luxmi Group Chairman Dipankar Chatterjee and Managing Director Rudra Chatterjee, along with senior dignitaries and estate representatives, reaffirming the leadership’s presence at community-level initiatives. Rooted in a legacy of over a century, Luxmi Group views sport as an integral part of its sustainability and people-first approach. For nearly 18 years, the inter-garden tournament has provided a structured platform for nurturing football talent from within its tea estates. This is stated in a release.

Also Read: T20 world cup: Sanju Samson guides India to semis