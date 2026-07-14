End of an Era: CSK and Longtime Head Coach Stephen Fleming Part Ways After 18 Years

Chennai: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and head coach Stephen Fleming have mutually agreed to end their 18-year association, the franchise announced on Monday, bringing to a close one of the longest and most successful coaching tenures in the league’s history.

The decision was reached following discussions between Fleming and the franchise management, ending a partnership that began when the former New Zealand captain joined CSK as a player during the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking over as head coach the following year.

During his tenure, Fleming oversaw one of the most successful eras in franchise cricket. Under his guidance, CSK won five Indian Premier League titles and two Champions League Twenty20 trophies, while reaching the IPL playoffs a record 12 times and appearing in 10 finals. IANS

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