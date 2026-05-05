Endrick Strike Keeps Lyon on Track for UEFA Champions League Spot

PARIS: Brazil forward Endrick scored a fine goal as Lyon beat Rennes 4-2 in Ligue 1 on Sunday to move into third place in the race for a Champions League spot.

The top three earn an automatic place next season, and the side finishing fourth enters qualifying. Lyon and Rennes both had the opportunity to go third after Lille drew 1-1 with Le Havre earlier on Sunday.

Lyon are two points ahead of fourth-place Lille and four points ahead of fifth-place Rennes with two games left.

Jordan forward Mousa Al-Tamari gave Rennes a sixth-minute lead with a brilliant angled volley from Esteban Lepaul’s cross.

Ukraine striker Roman Yaremchuk equalized with a downward header from Corentin Tolisso’s cross in the 37th, and Tolisso scored with a penalty five minutes later after lively winger Afonso Moreira was fouled.

Rennes were not done, and Lepaul netted his league-leading 19th goal of the campaign with a close-range finish from Al-Tamari’s left-wing cross. But moments after celebrating with a golf-style swing and look into the distance, he failed to read the play properly and carelessly gave the ball away in midfield.

Lyon broke forward quickly, and Abner Vinícius fed Moreira near the penalty area for a good finish in the 52nd. Tolisso then set up the 19-year-old Endrick for a powerful shot into the roof of the net in the 75th after he quickly switched feet.

It was a good weekend for Lyon’s men’s and women’s teams, with OL Lyonnes on course for a record-extending ninth women’s Champions League trophy after beating titleholder Arsenal on Saturday to reach the final. Lyon president Michele Kang celebrated in the crowd on Sunday.

Earlier, Lille midfielder Hakon Haraldsson put away a neat pass from Matias Fernandez-Pardo in the 28th minute, but 14th-place Le Havre equalized through striker Issa Soumaré.

Auxerre boosted its chances of staying up with a 3-1 home win over Angers, with striker Sékou Mara scoring twice. IANS

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