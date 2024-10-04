ENG VS PAK: Richie Richardson to lead match control in Pakistan’s home Tests

Multan: Richie Richardson, a West Indies cricket legend and a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control teams when Pakistan host England for a three-match Test series in Multan and Rawalpindi, scheduled from October 7 to 28. Both teams look to strengthen their positions in the World Test Championship standings. With the first Test set to be held at the Multan Cricket Stadium from October 7 to 11. For the opening Test, Sri Lanka’s Kumar Dharmasena and Bangladesh’s Sharfuddoula Saikat, both members of the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will take on the crucial role of on-field umpires. New Zealand’s Christopher Gaffaney, also part of the ICC Elite Panel, will serve as the third umpire, with Pakistan’s own Asif Yaqoob, from the ICC International Panel, acting as fourth umpire.

The second Test, scheduled for October 15 to 19 at the same Multan venue, will see Dharmasena continue his on-field duties, this time alongside Gaffaney. Sharfuddoula Saikat will assume the role of third umpire, while Pakistan’s Rashid Riaz, another member of the ICC International Panel, will serve as the fourth umpire. IANS

