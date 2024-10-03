Pakistan skipper Babar Azam resigns from white-ball captaincy amid team struggles

New Delhi: Babar Azam’s resignation as white-ball captain for a second time in less than a year not only marked the end of a time for underwhelming results under him but also highlighted the “captaincy roulette” within Pakistan cricket.

After stepping down as captain from all formats following Pakistan’s exit at the Men’s ODI World Cup in India last year, Babar was again made Pakistan’s captain for the T20I and ODI sides earlier this year. In his absence, Shaheen Shah Afridi, the T20I captain, was sacked after Pakistan lost the series 4-1 to New Zealand in the shortest format.

Babar’s first stint as Pakistan’s captain saw the team achieve multi-format series wins over South Africa, an ODI series victory over Australia, and reaching the semi-final plus final of 2021 and 2022 T20 World Cups.

But in his second captaincy stint, Pakistan won just six of 13 T20I matches. They drew the home T20I series against New Zealand 2-2, managed to win a bilateral series against Ireland 2-1, before losing 2-0 in England just before the T20 World Cup. IANS

