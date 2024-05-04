ENG VS PAK T20I series: England announce T20Is squad vs Pakistan

London: Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith and fast-bowling all-rounder Freya Kemp have been picked for England’s T20I series against Pakistan, starting on May 11 at Edgbaston.

Notable omissions include batters Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont, who had an underwhelming time with the bat in T20Is against New Zealand earlier this year. Tammy, the right-handed opener, finds a place in the ODI series squad, so as seam-bowling all-rounder Kate Cross.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said all-rounder Kemp will be available as a batter during the T20I series against Pakistan, in continuation of her recovery from a long-standing back injury. Linsey retains her place in the T20I set-up after making a return to England colours on the New Zealand tour.

Leg-spinner Sarah Glenn returns after missing the ODI series against New Zealand due to a concussion suffered during the T20I series. England wrapped up a 4-1 T20I series win in New Zealand in March, and then secured a 2-1 ODI series win over the same opposition.

Following the completion of first T20I, England and Pakistan will then travel to The County Ground, Northampton for the second T20I, slated for May 17, before finishing the series at Headingley on May 19. It is followed immediately by three ODIs to be held at Derby, Taunton and Chelmsford on May 23, 26 and 29 respectively.

England Women T20I squad: Heather Knight (C), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith and Danielle Wyatt England Women ODI squad: Heather Knight (C), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt. (IANS)

