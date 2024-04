ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Kane Williamson to lead New Zealand

Wellington: Kane Williamson has been named captain as New Zealand announced an experienced 15-man squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting from June 1 in the USA and the West Indies. This is Williamson’s sixth appearance in a T20 World Cup and his fourth tournament as captain. Tim Southee, currently sits as the leading wicket-taker in the history of T20Is, earned a selection in his seventh T20 World Cup.

Moreover, pacer Trent Boult is set for his fifth T20 World Cup. Devon Conway, who is currently recovering from a thumb injury, has also been picked in the squad.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee. Travelling Reserve: Ben Sears. (IANS)

Also Read: Kane Williamson, Tim Southee set to play 100th Test matches against Australia at Wellington

Also Watch: