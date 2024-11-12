ENG VS WI: Jos Buttler shines as England take 2-0 series lead against West Indies

Barbados: England skipper Jos Buttler hammered a superb 83 off 45 balls to steer his side to a seven-wicket victory in the second Twenty20 international against West Indies in Barbados on Sunday, with the tourists storming to a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

After England strolled to victory in the opening T20 at the Kensington Oval, West Indies’ lower order again dragged them to a defendable total on the same ground 24 hours later, with 32 runs coming off the final two overs to help the hosts post 158.

Phil Salt went from an unbeaten centurion on Saturday to out first ball as England’s reply initially stuttered, but Buttler, on his second start after a lengthy injury absence, plundered six sixes to give the tourists control of the series.

A Liam Livingstone six sealed the comprehensive success, with England able to wrap up what would be a first white-ball series win in the Caribbean since 2019 in Saint Lucia on Thursday with two matches to spare.

With Buttler winning the toss and putting the hosts in to bat first, frontline fast bowler Jofra Archer was quickly back among the wickets after a disappointing first T20I, helping restrict West Indies to 35-3 inside the first four overs.

A useful 43 from skipper Rovman Powell led the hosts’ recovery, but after he was clean bowled by Dan Mousley, the England rookie’s first T20I wicket, West Indies was up against it to remain in the contest.

Those late runs from tailenders, a rapid 22 off 12 balls from Romario Shepherd the pick of the contributions, put the pressure back on England.

Pressure that seemed to get to Salt as he followed the heroics from the previous night by giving away his wicket off the first ball of the tourists’ reply.

Buttler, back in the side after a four-month calf injury layoff, steadied the ship alongside opener Will Jacks, the pair putting on 128 for the second wicket before Jacks fell for 38.

The captain followed Jacks back to the pavilion in the same Shepherd over, but an unbeaten 23 from Livingstone ensured the hosts were never able to make any further inroads, England sealing victory with five overs to spare. Agencies

