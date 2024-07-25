England pacer Jofra Archer eyes 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia

New Delhi: England pacer Jofra Archer is setting his sights on the 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia as he is aiming for his return to Test cricket.

The 29-year-old has been absent from the longer format since February 2021, due to persistent back and elbow injuries over the past three years.

However, his full participation in England’s recent T20 World Cup campaign has sparked optimism that his injury woes might finally be behind him.

“I am going to use the rest of this year to make sure that (playing in the next Ashes) is at least a possibility,” Archer said to BBC Sport. “I’m tired of going on Instagram and seeing posts saying ‘he’s going to be on the physio’s bed in the next two weeks’ and stuff like that. I want to spend the rest of the year proving some people wrong and hopefully play in another Ashes,” he said.

Archer’s impact was felt profoundly during England’s 2019 World Cup-winning campaign, where he bowled the decisive super over in the final against New Zealand. Later that summer, he also made Ashes debut at Lord’s. IANS

Also Read: Jofra Archer brings X-factor to the team: England right-arm seamer Mark Wood

Also Watch: