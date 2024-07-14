England and Spain Set for Euro Showdown in Berlin Final

Berlin: The expectations on them having changed during the European championship, England and Spain will seek a final flourish in Berlin on Sunday.

England arrived in Germany fizzing with attacking talent that included best players in two of the world’s most competitive leagues and a third who had been prolific in Bundesliga. Supposed to thrive, they barely survived.

It’s been the opposite with Spain. Their quality was not the problem, the question was: would performance match potential. Doubts were laid to rest in the opener against Croatia and as they went deeper, Spain got better. Before the quarter-final against Germany, Luis de La Fuente said they were the best team in the tournament and it was difficult to dispute the Spain coach.

From managing matches with adroit possession play to sparkling goals and solid work in the defence, Spain have ticked boxes on way to winning all six matches. Lamine Yamal has not only lifted the self-esteem of Rocafonda, up the coast from Barcelona where he grew up, but lit up a tournament.

Spain have scored 13 goals, nearly twice that of England. Spain and England topped their groups in the qualifiers and in the first round of the tournament.

Spain and England have played an under-17 World Cup final, the European championship that preceded that, and in a Women’s World Cup final. But the men’s teams haven’t played each other in a Euro or World Cup since 1996. Agencies

