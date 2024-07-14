Dhrupad Kashyap Maintains Lead in 6th Ayodhana International Fide Rating Chess Tournament

GUWAHATI: Second seeded Dhrupad Kashyap of Assam continued his good show and maintained his position at the top place in the points table after the end of eighth round in the 6th Ayodhana International Fide Rating Chess Tournament at the Assam Down Town University premises on Saturday. In the eighth round Dhrupad beat Kumar Gaurav of Bihar and it took his total points to 7.5. Umashankar A of Puducherry is following Dhrupad with 7 points from the same number of rounds. In the eighth round Umashankar A drew his game with Anup Shankar R of Tamil Nadu.

