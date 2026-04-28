England and Sri Lanka Confirmed for Pakistan ODI Tri-Series Ahead of 2027 World Cup

New Delhi: Pakistan will tune up for the 2027 World Cup with a home tri-series with England and Sri Lanka this year, according to a report on Monday. There will be four matches, with each team facing the other once, with the top two teams playing the final.

The PCB has plans for the national team, as the results in the ICC events have not been encouraging. Pakistan have not qualified for the semis of the ODI World Cup since their 2011 defeat to India in Mohali. They crashed out in the quarterfinals of the 2015 World Cup, followed by a first-round exit in the next two, in 2019 and 2023.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has extensive plans for the national team to prepare for the ODI World Cup in 2027 with a tri-series with England and Sri Lanka in October-November this year. The England and Wales Cricket Board have agreed to the tri-series with dates due to be finalised in the next few days. Sri Lanka will be on a Test tour to Pakistan, so the ODI tri-series will be after the Tests, said the report.

Australia is also scheduled to tour Pakistan for a three-match ODI series in May-June this year. IANS

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