SAI suspends olympian PT Paulose over sexual harassment allegations

New Delhi: The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has suspended Olympian and Asian Games medallist rower PT Paulose, who served as the High Performance Director at the National Centre of Excellence in Alleppey, following the sexual harassment allegations levelled by a female rowing coach, sources told IANS.

“49-year-old Paulose has been suspended after a female assistant rowing coach filed a complaint in January this year,” a Sports Authority of India (SAI) source told IANS. “Upon receiving the complaint, SAI initiated a departmental inquiry against him, which is currently underway.”

The female coach filed a complaint of sexual harassment against Paulose late last year. According to the allegations, he began harassing her at the start of 2025. During this period, he sent her inappropriate messages and even entered her room.

The source added that Paulose was transferred to SAI’s Imphal centre earlier this month to prevent any possibility of him influencing the investigation or intimidating the complainant. “Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” the source said. IANS

Also Read: Kunal Stars with 14 Wickets as Guwahati Crush Bongaigaon in Nuruddin Inter-District Clash