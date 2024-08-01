England batter Joe Root regains pole position in ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings

New Delhi: England batter Joe Root has regained the pole position in the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings. Root has dethroned New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to take the top spot and now begin his ninth stint as the top-ranked batter in men’s Tests.

Root managed to amass 291 runs over three matches against the West Indies in England’s 3-0 series win, especially by smashing 87 in the third and final Test of the series in Birmingham and even scoring his 32nd Test century at Trent Bridge.

He also became just the second male batter to go past 12,000 runs in Tests and is now the seventh-highest run-getter in the longer format. Babar Azam, Daryl Mitchell, Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma have all gained a spot each as Harry Brook, Root’s England team-mate, slipped to seventh position after attaining a career-best third position last week.

England captain Ben Stokes, who struck 54 in the first innings in Birmingham and a quickfire 57 not out off 28 balls in the second essay, has moved up four positions to 30th in the batting rankings. IANS

