England captain Heather Knight confident of teammates’ form ahead of T20 World Cup

London [UK]: England captain Heather Knight is confident that several of her international teammates will head into October’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in top form, thanks to their impressive performances in the recent Hundred tournament. As England’s domestic T20 tournament concluded over the weekend, it was no surprise to see international stars shine, particularly as Knight’s London Spirit team edged out Welsh Fire in a closely contested final at Lord’s.

Spinner Sarah Glenn was a standout performer, claiming the second-highest number of wickets in the tournament with 12, solidifying her spot in England’s squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, star all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt, along with Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey, and captain Heather Knight, all ranked among the top five run-scorers. This strong showing boosts England’s prospects for this year’s T20 showcase, giving Knight confidence in their pursuit of a second T20 World Cup title. “I’m really pleased,” Heather Knight said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

“It’s great to see the rest of the girls contributing and I’m very excited to meet up again in a couple of weeks,” she said.

“Nat [Sciver-Brunt] has been unbelievable. She’s barely got out and the way she’s played has been awesome. It’s really pleasing going into a World Cup,” Knight noted. (ANI)

Also Read: Winning two trophies against Australia is really special: Heather Knight

Also Watch: