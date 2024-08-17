United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerge as potential host of 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup

New Delhi: With Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ruling out India hosting the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has emerged as a potential host for the tournament.

At the same time, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has asked for more time to save the tournament from being moved out of the country. In May this year, the ICC had unveiled the schedule of Women’s T20 World Cup to be hosted by Bangladesh from October 3-20, with warm-up matches scheduled to begin from September 27.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is believed to be looking at Dubai and Abu Dhabi as the options for hosting the tournament, though the BCB has sought more time. It added the ICC is expected to make a decision likely on August 20, when an online meeting of the directors is scheduled, though the agenda is different.

“A BCB official said on Thursday that it has requested the ICC for five more days before making a call. If the ICC grants the extra time, then it would have to decide on August 20, the day of the board meeting. It is understood that the ICC was originally expected to take the call on the Women’s World Cup by August 15,” said the report. IANS

Also Read: International Cricket Council (ICC) monitoring situation in Bangladesh Women’s T20 World Cup

Also Watch: