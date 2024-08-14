England cricketer Jimmy Anderson considering return to white-ball cricket

New Delhi: England great Jimmy Anderson, one of the greatest ever bowlers in red-ball cricket, has revealed that a return to white-ball cricket is on the cards.

Anderson, who is England’s leading wicket-taker in Tests with over 700 scalps, retired from international cricket at Lord’s last month, after the first Test of England’s home summer against West Indies.

A month after his retirement, Anderson is considering his return to white-ball cricket in the Hundred. “I might be in a bit of denial because I’m well aware I won’t play for England again, but I’ve still not made a decision on my actual cricket career,” Anderson told the Press Association.

“There’s definitely a bit of intrigue with the shorter formats because I’ve not played any franchise stuff before. Watching The Hundred this year, seeing the ball swing around, it makes me feel like I could do a job there. I know it’s a while since I played it and my age will get brought up again but I really feel I’ll be good enough to play that form of cricket,” he added. IANS

