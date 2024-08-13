Former England cricketer Graham Thorpe took his own life, reveals family

New Delhi: Following the heartbreaking news of the demise of former England cricketer Graham Thorpe on August 5, the late cricketer’s family has now revealed that he took his own life.

“He was so unwell in recent times and he really did believe that we would be better off without him and we are devastated that he acted on that and took his own life,” revealed his wife Amanda to the British news outlet, The Times.

Thorpe’s illustrious career saw him represent England in 100 test matches. His career-best score was 200 runs, which he made against New Zealand during a match played in Christchurch, 2002. In ODIs, Thorpe scored 2380 runs in 77 innings of 82 matches.

“Despite glimpses of hope and of the old Graham, he continued to suffer from depression and anxiety, which at times got very severe. We supported him as a family and he tried many, many treatments but unfortunately, none of them really seemed to work,” she added. (IANS)

