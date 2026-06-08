England crush New Zealand by 115 runs at Lord’s as Robinson, Atkinson shine in opening test

LONDON: England wrapped up a 115-run victory over New Zealand before lunch on Day 4 of the first cricket test at Lord’s on Sunday, marking a positive start to its “Bazball” reset after the Ashes defeat Down Under.

Resuming on 55-5 and requiring 254 for an unlikely win, New Zealand lost its remaining five wickets inside the first two hours of play and was dismissed for 138.

England pacer Gus Atkinson finished with team-best figures of 5-30 on what has been a bowler-friendly surface at the home of cricket that has seen 24 batters out bowled or lbw, and no spinners getting a single delivery. Glenn Phillips was New Zealand’s top scorer on 44 not out, the best of a disappointing test for the tourists.

This first test series of the summer has been regarded as a fresh start for England and its under-pressure leadership after a 4-1 loss to Australia during an Ashes tour featuring reports of excessive drinking and when England was accused of slack preparation and a wrong tactical approach. With a second-innings 57, Gay had the highest individual score from either team while Robinson took seven wickets in the match (5-39 and 2-38).

The second test of the three-match series is across London at The Oval, starting June 17. Agencies

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