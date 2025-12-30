Ashes Test: Gus Atkinson ruled out of fifth Test due to hamstring injury

SYDNEY: England pacer Gus Atkinson, on Monday, was ruled out of the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia with a hamstring injury, its third fast bowler to head home early during the series.

The Surrey right-armer hobbled off early on day two of the fourth Test in Melbourne clutching his left leg and took no further part.

“Gus Atkinson has been ruled out for the remainder of the Ashes tour after scans confirmed he has sustained a left hamstring injury,” the England Cricket Board said.

No replacement will be called up, opening the door to either Matthew Potts or Matthew Fisher, who are both in the squad but have yet to play. Agencies

Also Read: Vijay Hazare Trophy: Sibsankar, Sourav guide Assam to dramatic victory