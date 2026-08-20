England Dominate Pakistan as Robinson, Tongue Take Five Wickets Each

LONDON: England pacers Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue tore through Pakistan's batting line-up with five scalps each as the visitors were bowled out for 171 on the opening day of the first Test at Headingley on Wednesday. Robinson five wickets in 18 overs, finishing with 5-51 while Tongue claimed 5-49.

Robinson removed four of Pakistan's top five batters, all without catches being involved.

His first wicket came with the opening delivery of the three-Test series, making it the first time a wicket had fallen from the first ball of a Test series in England, where Tests have been played since 1880.

Robinson trapped Azan Awais lbw with a delivery that came back sharply from around the wicket. He then switched to over the wicket and dismissed Shan Masood, who was caught in front while attempting a drive. Later, he returned to send back Khurram Shahzad to complete his five-wicket haul.

The fast bowler was playing his first Test since June, when he took a match-winning 7-77 against New Zealand at Lord's. A knee injury and fitness concerns had kept him out of the rest of that series, which England lost.

Rain interrupted the opening morning after just 9.4 overs, bringing a two-hour delay and extending the session later in the day. Agencies

Also Read: Harry Brook reclaims No. 1 ICC Test ranking as Travis Head slips after Bangladesh defeat